Mexican torero Antonio Romero suffered a serious injury after he was gored in the rectum during a bullfight in Mexico City’s Monumental Plaza on Sunday.

The bullfighter from Zacatecas underwent surgery after a 500-kilogram bull, Caporal, toppled him and then rammed a horn 30 centimeters inside him, damaging his sphincter and rectum.

After the incident, Romero was rushed to hospital. He is now in a stable condition.

