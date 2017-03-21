Selecciona Edición
Entra en EL PAÍS
Conéctate ¿No estás registrado? Crea tu cuenta Suscríbete
Selecciona Edición
Tamaño letra

In pictures: Peru’s dramatic floods

A new front threatens to worsen the situation in a country where heavy rain has already left 75 people dead, 263 injured and 630,000 affected in recent weeks

Más información