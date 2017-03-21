In pictures: Peru’s dramatic floods A new front threatens to worsen the situation in a country where heavy rain has already left 75 people dead, 263 injured and 630,000 affected in recent weeks Formato vertical Foto anterior Detener Foto siguiente Foto siguiente Foto anterior 1A highway destroyed by floods in the Trujillo, Peru on March 20. Stringer Reuters 2A woman is helped across a flooded street in Huachipa, Peru on March 17. Floods in the country have left 75 dead, 263 injured, 20 missing and 630,000 affected in total. GUADALUPE PARDO Reuters 3Peru’s national weather agency (Senamhi) has forecast more heavy rains in coming days. Here, a woman is evacuated in Peru on March 17. 4The Peruvian government has already launched a massive relief effort, targeting zones worst hit by the emergency, with more than 2,000 tons of humanitarian aid going to the victims. In this image, two men rescue a person trapped in the Río Rimac in Huachipa. Mariana Bazo Reuters 5Some districts in Lima have been without water for three days. Above, a woman with rescued belongings in the capital’s Huachipa district. GUADALUPE PARDO Reuters 6A tractor crosses the River Zana near the city of Chiclayo. JULIO REANO AFP 7A woman helps a child cross the street in the Huachipa district of Lima. Mariana Bazo Reuters 8Intense flooding in Trujillo on March 18. CELSO ROLDAN AND STR AFP 9Residents trapped in their homes after heaving rains in Trujillo on March 18. CELSO ROLDAN AND STR AFP El País TwitterGoogle Plus 21 MAR 2017 - 16:39 CET Más información Spectacular eruption at Mexican volcano caught on camera Video: Brazilian woman struck by lightning on beach Huge waterspout forms off Valencia coast VIDEO: Dramatic rescue of woman from floating car in Spain