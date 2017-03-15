Self-confessed killer of US pilgrim refuses to talk at trial in Spain

Muñoz is charged with murdering Denise Pikka Thiem, an Arizona native who was walking the popular trail by herself, in April 2015. He also faces one count of violent robbery, and could serve up to 25 years in prison if found guilty.

The decision to remain silent represents a sudden change in the defense’s strategy. Until now, Muñoz’s lawyer Vicente Prieto had said that his client would answer questions from himself, from the prosecutor and from the attorney representing the victim’s family.

The coroner’s report determined that Pikka Thiem was beaten with a stick, then finished off with a knife cut to her throat

“But he was in no psychological condition to make statements this Tuesday, nor to face a two-hour interrogation,” claimed his lawyer. “I don’t know what would have happened if he had.”

Prieto also denounced his client’s own “suffering” after his home was burnt down in recent weeks. “And this Monday they pulled him out of jail at 7am to bring him to the courthouse, and brought him back at 4pm, with no lunch or even a cup of coffee. And that has affected him even more.”

Following the defendant’s refusal to make statements, the hearing was adjourned until Wednesday, when several police officers who took part in the murder investigation are scheduled to testify.

More than 100 witnesses will take the stand to provide testimony in the case, after which a nine-member jury made up of eight women and one man will ultimately decide whether Miguel Ángel Muñoz is guilty of murder.

The prosecution on Tuesday reminded the jury that Muñoz initially admitted to his guilt, provided details of the killing, and even led investigators to the place where he had buried the body. But he later retracted, and said he only found the body.

“Muñoz is going to lie to you, because he has lied in the past,” said the prosecutor. “This is a case of murder because there was malice. Denise was a slight woman, 1.55 meters tall, a foreigner in an unfamiliar spot. And she suffered a savage surprise attack. The victim’s body was found thanks to the defendant’s indications.”

One of the Thiem family’s lawyers, Javier García, described Muñoz as a “miserable,” “vile” and “merciless” individual who “cut off her hands because he had touched them, and was afraid that his DNA would turn up on them.”

“He spontaneously told us how he killed her, and provided all kinds of details,” he insisted.

But the defendant’s lawyer sought to sow doubt with regard to his client’s guilt. “This is a terrible event, and we do not deny the family’s pain. But we must not take it for granted that Miguel Ángel committed this crime.”

