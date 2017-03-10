Correction regarding article published on 20/12/16

On December 20, 2016, due to a mistranslation, the English Edition of EL PAÍS published a story incorrectly stating that Humberto Moreira, the former governor of the Mexican state of Coahuila, was freed from custody in Spain and escaped charges thanks to the direct intervention of the Mexican embassy and government. This has now been corrected in said article.

Furthermore, a Madrid court has now ruled (Sentencia 51-2017, March 8, 2017) that: “Neither the Mexican embassy in Madrid nor the Government of Mexico in Spain intervened in the judicial proceedings where Humberto Moreira’s release was granted (by Order of the Central Court of Investigation No.1 of January 22, 2016) and the close of the case decided too (by Orders of the Central Court of Investigation No.1 of February 9, 2016 and the Fourth Section of the Criminal Chamber of the National Court).”

We apologize for this mistranslation and error.