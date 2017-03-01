Spanish PM Mariano Rajoy’s Carnival double is a hit on Twitter

With Spain’s Carnival season in full swing, some revelers have sought to make a political point, with one unusual disguise proving a hit on Twitter.

Ni hace falta mucho para conseguír un buen disfraz #tolosa #inauteriak pic.twitter.com/YOMwNLymoQ — Ruben Plaza (@RubenPlaza8) February 27, 2017 It doesn't take much to come up with a good costume.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, a politician not normally associated with the great outdoors and sometimes criticized for taking a slow-and-steady approach to politics, was famously snapped in 2014 while out jogging during a brief holiday in his native Galicia. Since then, the image has become an internet meme.

The Spanish PM (right) out jogging in 2014. OSCAR CORRAL

Now a participant in the Carnival parade in Tolosa, in the Basque Country, has taken the meme a step further by dressing up as the PM on Monday, garnering more than 3,500 retweets for his efforts. Wearing a white polo shirt, shorts, and white socks, the would-be Rajoy is flanked by “security” and a few fellow runners. The video was shot by Rubén Plaza, a photographer for local daily Noticias de Gipuzkoa.

Spanish satirists have taken plenty of advantage of the internet meme to poke fun at the Spanish PM. A 2015 video from Spanish site El Intermedio has Rajoy supposedly walking home to an electoral win and that went viral in Spain.

English version by Nick Lyne.