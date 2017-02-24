Video: Costa Rica president serenades ‘La La Land’s Emma Stone

Costa Rica’s President, Luis Guillermo Solís, has issued a timely musical invitation to Emma Stone, who is in the running to take a Best Actress Oscar on Sunday evening for her role in La La Land.

In a video posted online, Solís reminds Stone that in October she told the international media that she would like to visit the Central American nation. Speaking in English direct to camera, the president says: “I take your word for it.”

The center-left leader who took office in 2014 then tells Stone that she and her team are “more than welcome” to Costa Rica, famed as much for its political stability as its natural wonders: “a small paradise, with lots of things to do…” and where visitors can “enjoy an experience you will never forget,” by walking barefoot on the sand of our beautiful beaches,” or “breathe in the pure air of the rainforest.”

After singing his country’s praises, Solís then sits down at a piano and plays City of Stars, Justin Horowitz’s theme tune to La La Land, which aside from Emma Stone’s Best Actress nomination, is up for another 13 Academy Awards.

English version by Nick Lyne.