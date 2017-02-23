3

Cádiz, Andalusia: With a totally distinct style from the carnivals in the Canary Islands, the carnival of Cadiz is marked by satire, wit and criticism, all to be found within the music. In fact, this carnival’s political bite brought it problems during the Franco dictatorship, when it went underground after being officially banned. Its strong suit is the Official Competition at the Gran Teatro Falla, in which different musicians compete from the end of January until February 24. Yet the best party is found outside, with street performances, parties and plenty of energy.