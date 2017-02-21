Barcelona police fire shots to stop man who stole gas-canister truck

The local and regional police forces in Barcelona arrested the driver of a gas-canister delivery truck on Tuesday morning after he drove his vehicle the wrong way up the B-10 freeway, also known as the Ronda Litoral, in the Catalan capital. The vehicle was shedding gas canisters during the chase, which started near the Drassanes area, in Ciutat Vella district.

The detainee, who is of Swedish origin, managed to drive onto the access ramp to the Ronda Litoral at around 11am, after having stolen the vehicle shortly beforehand. The police had to fire shots at the driver in a bid to make him stop. The suspect was not injured in the incident.

The driver managed to smash the vehicle into several cars during the chase. Police sources say that the man has a history of mental illness. The Mossos d’Esquadra regional police have opened an investigation into the incident to establish exactly what happened. For now all theories are being considered.

The man stole the truck at 10.40am in Vilà Vilà street in Barcelona, while the driver was delivering gas canisters, according to Spanish news agency EFE. From that moment on a frenetic high-speed chase ensued, with the truck shedding its load of gas canisters, and crashing into cars along the 11-kilometer route taken before the police could bring the stolen vehicle to a halt. One woman has been reported as suffering light injuries.

English version by Simon Hunter.