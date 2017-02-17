From Arcade Fire to The XX: Unmissable festival acts for 2017

The good weather is just around the corner, and for many that means that so are music festivals – good-time marathons, testing both physical and mental resistance, in the presence of music legends and rejoicing crowds. In 2017 some of the world’s biggest artists are heading to the Iberian peninsula. The following selection is to aid in the musical logistics, unfortunately bound by the barriers of space and time. So, start looking at your day planner, plotting with friends, and if in doubt, listen to our Spotify playlist here.

Arcade Fire. The indie band from Montreal is about to drop a new album to follow the success of Reflektor. The sextet will make several important stops throughout Europe, but only one in Spain at Primavera Sound in Barcelona.

Bon Iver. Fans of the musician with the angelic voice and challenging lyrics will be able to hear him perform his highly anticipated album, 22, A Million at Primavera Sound in Barcelona and NOS Primavera Sound Oporto.

Depeche Mode. The English electronic music pioneers kick off their Global Spirit Tour in May. On the Iberian peninsula, the trio will be playing at Bilbao BBK Live and NOS Alive in Lisbon. The electro-rock group is set to debut a new album in March, which you can get a taste of through their latest single, Where’s The Revolution.

Foo Fighters. The American rockers have already released eight albums and are more than prepared for another European tour. They will be bringing their energy to Madrid’s Mad Cool Festival and NOS Alive in Lisbon.

Frank Ocean. The American singer, rapper and critical darling, is another huge headliner at Barcelona’s June Primavera Sound Festival.

Justice. The French electronic music duo will be presenting their newest album Woman at national festivals like the Bilbao BBK Live and Barcelona’s Sónar festival.

Kasabian. The British band is coming back to FIB in Benicàssim to delight audiences with their electronically tinged rock and roll music.

Ryan Adams. Prolific American singer-songwriter Ryan Adams will be playing his large repertoire and presenting his latest album, Prisoner, in both Madrid and Barcelona at the Mad Cool and Cruilla festivals.

Run the Jewel. The critically acclaimed hip-hop duo has confirmed only one appearance on the Iberian Peninsula – at Barcelona’s Primavera Sound Festival.

System of a Down. After more than a decade since their last live show in Spain, the Californian heavy metal group will appear at the Download Festival in Madrid. The new tour announcement is also prompting rumors of a new album.

The Weeknd. The Canadian artist, perhaps best known for his single Can’t feel my face, will be appearing at FIB in Benicàssim and the NOS Alive Festival in Lisbon this year.

Red Hot Chili Peppers. The legendary American funk-rock band will be headlining the FIB festival in Benicàssim and the Super Bock Super Rock festival in Lisbon.

Van Morrison. The Irish legend is set to make two appearances in Spain this year. On June 2 the crooner will inspire some moon-dances at the BBK Music Legends Festival in Bilbao and the following day he’ll play to the crowds at Primavera Sound in Barcelona.

The XX. The English electronic group has come back stronger than ever with their latest album I See You. The trio started their tour in February and will be playing NOS Alive in Lisbon and Primavera Sound in Barcelona.

