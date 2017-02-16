Infanta Cristina absolved in Noos case, king’s brother-in-law given six-year jail term

Cristina de Borbón, sister of Spanish King Felipe VI, has been acquitted of tax fraud in a high-profile corruption trial known as the Nóos case.

Her husband Iñaki Urdangarin, considered one of the masterminds behind a business scheme that obtained no-bid contracts from regional governments, has been sentenced to six years and three months in prison.

He has been found guilty of embezzlement, fraud, influence peddling and tax crimes. The court has also demanded that he pay a €512,000 fine.

His business partner Diego Torres has been sentenced to eight years and six months in prison, and a €1,723,843.10 fine for his role in creating the Nóos Institute, a non-profit foundation that served as a recipient of government contracts that were secured without public tenders, thanks to Urdangarin’s influence as a member of the royal family.

The sentence may be appealed before the Supreme Court.

The Provincial Court of Palma de Mallorca, presided by Judge Samantha Romero, had worked for nearly eight months to produce one of the most highly awaited judgments of the last few years.

The trial itself ended on June 22, 2016 after 61 sessions that began on January 11.

There was heavy media coverage of the six-month-long court proceedings, as it was the first time that a member of the Spanish royal family was brought to trial.

The youngest of Felipe VI’s two sisters had been charged with two counts of tax fraud in connection with a larger corruption scheme named Nóos, headed by her husband and a business partner.

While Cristina de Borbón’s role was always considered minor, her husband, former Olympic handball player Iñaki Urdangarin, was slapped with a long list of charges that included embezzlement, document forgery and money laundering. Prosecutors had asked for a 19-year prison term.

Urdangarin and his former business partner Diego Torres were behind a scheme that secured over €6 million in public contracts won for organizing sports and tourism events. Prosecutors had asked that Torres serve 16.5 years for his role in the case.

No-bid awards

Anti-corruption prosecutor Pedro Horrach says that Urdangarin and Torres headed the network that siphoned off €4.5 million

The contracts were obtained through no-bid awards that favored a non-profit foundation called Instituto Nóos, run by the partners. Urdangarin allegedly leveraged his position as a member of the royal family to open doors within regional government structures.

Former Balearic Island premier Jaume Matas has admitted that he gave orders to arbitrarily hire Urdangarin’s company, and has described the latter’s role as “a facilitator” of contacts due to his position within the royal family. At the time, Juan Carlos was still king of Spain.

Instituto Nóos received €2.5 million from the regional government of the Balearic Islands, €3.5 million from the regional government of Valencia, and €114,000 from the City of Madrid for event organization.

Anti-corruption prosecutor Pedro Horrach said that Urdangarin and Torres headed the network that siphoned off €4.5 million out of the more than €6 million that government agencies in Valencia, Madrid and the Balearics paid out to organize conferences between 2003 and 2006. Urdangarin was also involved in Madrid’s failed Olympic bid.

Cristina de Borbón’s involvement stemmed from the fact that she sat on the board of Aizoon, a company that she and her husband administrated and which channeled some of the Nóos funds.

Cristina allegedly used an Aizoon credit card to make personal purchases – including dance lessons and children’s clothing – then claimed tax deductions on her 2007 and 2008 filings. Aizoon did not have any known activity, and was apparently a front company set up by Urdangarin to channel funds secured by Nóos.

The charges against the king’s sister were not brought by state prosecutors or by tax authorities, but by a private prosecution – a far-right anti-corruption group called Manos Limpias (Clean Hands), which has since been dismantled after its leader Miguel Bernad was arrested. Investigators found that Bernad had tried to extort the royal’s defense lawyers for a €3 million payment in exchange for dropping the charges against her.

Another leading defendant in the case is Jaume Matas, the former premier of the Balearics, who faces a five-year term. The Noos case, while large in itself, is merely an offshoot of a much wider probe into the construction of a sports arena in Palma de Mallorca that has already resulted in a criminal conviction for Matas.

The Palma Arena case, which put the spotlight on political corruption in the popular Mediterranean island archipelago, has been broken down into 28 separate sections, of which Nóos is the 25th.

The story of graft and patronage in the Balearics mirrors other high-profile corruption cases in Spain, including Gürtel, whose leaders were recently sent to prison for bribing officials in Valencia in exchange for government contracts.

