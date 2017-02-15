Police called to hotel after “fierce row” between Maradona and girlfriend

Maradona with his girlfriend Rocío Oliva in a Madrid hotel. In the vídeo, the altercation on Monday with a journalist. FOTO D. RAMIRO EFE | VIDEO ATLAS

Police were called to a Madrid hotel in the early hours of Wednesday morning after a “fierce row” broke out between Argentinean retired soccer player Diego Maradona and his partner Rocío Oliva in their room.

Officers questioned the pair, who confirmed an argument had taken place but said that neither had attacked the other physically or wished to bring charges, police said, playing down the incident.

Earlier that day, Maradona, who is visiting the Spanish capital to watch Wednesday evening’s first-leg of the round-of-16 tie between one of his former sides, Napoli, against Real Madrid, was involved in an incident with a journalist, who claimed to have been struck by Maradona.

In the video, the soccer legend, who led Napoli to their first ever Serie A league title in 1986–87, can be heard saying to the journalist: “If I punched you, I’d destroy you.”

English version by Nick Lyne.