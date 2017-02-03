Spain’s Galicia region on red alert for giant waves and gale-force winds

As high tides ravaged the coastline, swells of over 11 meters were seen on Thursday afternoon in Cape Vilán, along a stretch of land known graphically as Costa da Morte (the Coast of Death).

In the city of A Coruña, 180km/h winds ripped off parts of the roofing over Riazor soccer stadium, where a Friday evening match between Deportivo and Betis will likely be cancelled, the regional newspaper La Voz de Galicia reported.

Two people on the seaside promenade in A Coruña on Thursday. Cabalar EFE

Trains were delayed across the region, with the route between Pontevedra and Ourense shut down completely.

Over 140,000 people were having problems with their electricity supply on Friday morning, according to the regional daily.

Access to the beaches of A Coruña has been closed off because of dangerous weather conditions. Cabalar EFE

Mountain areas such as O Cebreiro, at an elevation of 1,300 meters, were completely covered in snow.

Journalists film the wild conditions in Muxía (A Coruña). Cabalar (EFE)

English version by Susana Urra.