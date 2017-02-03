Selecciona Edición
WEATHER

Spain’s Galicia region on red alert for giant waves and gale-force winds

Around 140,000 people are experiencing trouble with electricity supply as wild weather hits

Ourense

A low-pressure system over the Atlantic has brought driving rain, gale-force winds and giant waves to Galicia, in northwestern Spain. The entire region is on red alert for extremely adverse weather conditions.

Giant waves on the coast of Muxía, in Galicia. EFE

As high tides ravaged the coastline, swells of over 11 meters were seen on Thursday afternoon in Cape Vilán, along a stretch of land known graphically as Costa da Morte (the Coast of Death).

In the city of A Coruña, 180km/h winds ripped off parts of the roofing over Riazor soccer stadium, where a Friday evening match between Deportivo and Betis will likely be cancelled, the regional newspaper La Voz de Galicia reported.

Two people on the seaside promenade in A Coruña on Thursday. EFE

Trains were delayed across the region, with the route between Pontevedra and Ourense shut down completely.

Over 140,000 people were having problems with their electricity supply on Friday morning, according to the regional daily.

Access to the beaches of A Coruña has been closed off because of dangerous weather conditions. EFE

Mountain areas such as O Cebreiro, at an elevation of 1,300 meters, were completely covered in snow.

Journalists film the wild conditions in Muxía (A Coruña).

English version by Susana Urra.

