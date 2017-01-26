Second installment of English in Action arrives Sunday

In this new update, the TV presenter and Spain expert will explain those tricky adjectives and possessive pronouns and help us to pronounce words that start with “s” – one of the most common mistakes for Spanish speakers. He will also introduce basic vocabulary for coping in the city while the English at Work section will focus on internet English.

Every installment of the English in Action course – which has a focus on real-world language skills – includes a book and a DVD, and comes with four different units: The Essentials, Tips & Tools, Everyday English and English at work. The first unit supplies the fundamentals of the language. Tips & Tools shows the keys and little tricks to help you speak the most natural kind of English possible, and is designed to help students find out how people really speak on the street. Everyday English shows examples of how to cope with daily situations, like going to the hairdressers, contesting a traffic fine or preparing a recipe in the kitchen, for example. And finally, English at Work is a section designed for the job world.

The latest installment of English in Action arrives on January 29. Available at newsstands, it costs €9.95.

