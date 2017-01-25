1

The Museo Atlántico (Atlantic Museum), located on the Spanish island of Lanzarote, in the Canary Island archipelago, opened to visitors on January 10. This new venue is showing 300 sculptures by the British artist Jason deCaires Taylor in what constitutes the first project of its kind in Europe (two others exist, one in Mexico and the other in the Antilles.) The underwater museum takes up 2,500 square meters at the bottom of Las Coloradas bay, south of the island. The first sculptures were submerged in March 2016, but the process only ended late last year.