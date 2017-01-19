Alejandro Sanz unveils meaning of secret project ‘Más es más’

After more than a year under wraps, the real meaning of Más es más (or, More is more) has been revealed.

The surprise project celebrates a very special year in the career of Spanish singer-songwriter Alejandro Sanz, who wants to thank all his fans for their support. Sanz had already dropped a few hints on social media, generating great expectation regarding what Más es más might be all about.

On June 24, Sanz will offer a single concert in Madrid, where he will play all the songs from his popular album Más, besides other career hits. Up on stage with him will be some of his friends, making for a truly magical night.

Más is the top-selling album in the history of Spanish music, while Sanz himself is one of the best-selling artists in the history of Spanish pop, with 23 million albums sold.

Last year the singer toured Spain and several Latin American countries after releasing Sirope. His international clout can also be measured by his social media followers, who number more than 15 million on Twitter and above six million on Facebook.