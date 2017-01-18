Unusual winter landscapes as Spain feels sting of cold snap

Other unlikely places such as eastern Andalusia, Valencia and the Spanish city of Ceuta, located on the northern coast of Africa, are expecting to see snow sometime on Wednesday or Thursday. Ceuta has not seen snow since 1993.

Temperatures have dropped between 8ºC and 10ºC on average across the country, with parts of Aragón and Catalonia expecting to see -12ºC today. The wind-chill factor will make it seem much colder, however.

In Madrid, street thermometers were showing -8ºC at 7am.

Alejandro Roa, a spokesman for the Spanish national weather service Aemet, said that what’s most interesting about this cold snap is not the cold temperature in itself, since no records are going to be shattered. Instead, it is its sheer scope, considering that only the Canary Islands, located west of Morocco, are out of its reach.

The Aemet said there are 43 provinces on either orange or yellow alert (with red representing the highest risk).

Snow on the island of Mallorca has forced authorities to cut off traffic on the road between Fornalutx and Pollença. J. GRAPPELLI EFE

Almería, one of Spain’s driest regions and a popular filming location for Westerns because of its arid landscape, is expecting 10 centimeters of snowfall in the Valley of Almanzora and Los Vélez. In Campo de Tabernas, whose famous desert served as the backdrop for Sergio Leone films, the Aemet is forecasting four centimeters of snow. At 5am on Wednesday, a weather station atop the Sierra de los Filabres mountain range recorded -15ºC, La Voz de Almería reports.

