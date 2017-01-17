Island of Mallorca prepares for snow as cold snap enters Spain

There is a small chance of snow in Madrid as well.

Temperatures will plunge to -10ºC in mountain areas, with highs of no more than 5ºC across much of the country.

But the wind-chill factor will make it feel like it is “as low as -30ºC” in areas where snowfall is expected, said Ana Casals, the spokeswoman for the national weather service Aemet.

For instance, “wherever it is 0ºC and there are winds of 50 to 70km/h, it will feel like -8ºC or -9ºC; in areas where the air temperature is -5ºC and the wind is blowing with the same intensity, it will feel like -15ºC.”

Satellite image of Spain for the Aemet weather service. EFE

To illustrate the sudden drop in temperatures, Casals noted that the Andalusian city of Seville will be experiencing 20ºC on Tuesday and 8ºC on Wednesday, representing an overnight change of 12ºC.

Conditions are expected to be bitterly cold in the Catalan region of Empordà, in the eastern Balearics, and in parts of central and northeastern mountain ranges.

Weather advisories have been extended to 30 provinces for snow, cold temperatures, wind , adverse sea conditions and even avalanches (in Huesca, Lleida and Navarre).

