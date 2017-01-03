Video: Brazilian woman struck by lightning on beach

Taline Campos, a 25-year-old resident of São Paulo, Brazil, was walking alone along the city’s Praia de Sonho beach when she was struck by lightning on Sunday. Emergency services were on the scene within 15 minutes.

Medics sedated Campos, reported Eduardo Martos on his YouTube account, where he posted a video capturing the moment.

The victim went into cardio-respiratory arrest, and after being treated in a nearby emergency unit, was transferred to hospital on Monday morning. She was reported to be in a serious condition after the freak incident.

At least 10 other people were walking close by at the time of the accident, but nobody else was hurt.

English version by Nick Lyne.