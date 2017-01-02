Winter is coming: 18 Spanish provinces on cold-weather alert

After a chilly Christmas and New Year, temperatures are expected to continue to fall in Spain this week, in some places as low as -10ºC, in particular in central and northern Spain. On Monday morning, Spain’s AEMET weather agency put 18 provinces on yellow alert for exceptionally cold weather and fog. The coldest temperatures are expected in the country’s northern mountain ranges and in the central plains.

On Monday morning the provinces of Madrid, Barcelona, Huesca, Zaragoza, Teruel, Cantabria, Lleida, Girona, La Rioja, Navarre, Burgos, Soria, Cuenca, Guadalajara, Albacete, Toledo and Ciudad Real were all on alert for cold weather.

In the early hours of Monday morning, overnight temperatures in Spain’s capital hovered around freezing while the high for the day was expected to reach only 7°C.

Pineta, in the mountains of Huesca, registered the lowest temperature at -13°C.

In Galicia, cloud and rain are forecast, with the bad weather likely to spread through western Spain, according to AEMET. Several provinces in Aragón were also on alert for fog on Monday.

Even those on Spain’s islands will not be able to enjoy any winter sunshine. AEMET is forecasting a cloudy day for both the Balearic and Canary Islands, with a chance of rain on the island of La Palma.

For the most part, the sun is shining in the rest of the country, with the exception of some scattered cloud.

