Woman who tried to smuggle immigrant in a suitcase arrested

After stopping the woman, officers asked her to open the suitcase and discovered a young man inside.

The immigrant, a 19-year-old from Gabon, was treated by medics who feared he had suffered from a shortage of oxygen while in the suitcase.

The Moroccan woman, identified only as H. E. L., has now been arrested on immigration-related charges.

Ceuta is a popular destination for many sub-Saharan Africans hoping for a better life in Spain. In early 2014, 15 immigrants drowned after trying to swim around the Tarajal border in a bid to illegally reach Spanish soil.

Sixteen Civil Guard officers were arrested over the incident after Spanish authorities admitted border police had fired rubber bullets “in the direction” of the migrants. However, the case against the officers was later dropped.

English version by George Mills.