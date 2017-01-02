Man kills 12 people from same family at New Year’s Eve party in Brazil

A man gunned down 12 people from the same family, among them his ex-wife and nine-year-old son, at a New Year’s Eve party in the Brazilian city of Campinas before shooting himself dead, local police said.

The man was in the process of getting divorced but had refused to accept the separation

The killer, aged 40, and who has not been named, climbed over the wall of a house in the Jardim Aurelia neighborhood of Campinas, a city in the interior of São Paulo state, and then walked into the living room and opened fire with a pistol. Police said he was in the process of getting divorced but had refused to accept the separation.

Three other people were injured in the attack and were taken to hospital where their condition is stable. A fourth victim died in hospital. Nine of the victims were women.

English version by Nick Lyne.