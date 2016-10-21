3

The labyrinthine white villages are a reminder of Al-Ándalus, or Moorish Spain. Many of the names of these towns are also of Arab origin, like the “Alcalá” of Alcalá de los Gazules, which means citadel, or fortification. Pictured is the village of Olvera which sits at one end of the Vía Verde de la Sierra, widely considered the most spectacular of Spain’s “greenways” – a network of disused railway lines that has been reconditioned as cycling and hiking trails.