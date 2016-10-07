Watch UK comedian Eddie Izzard on Facebook Live

British comedian and actor Eddie Izzard visited the EL PAÍS newsroom this week for a live interview with English Edition editor Simon Hunter.

The much-loved comic and campaigner is currently in the Spanish capital performing a run of his Force Majuere show in English, but is gradually adding more and more Spanish to his set.

Izzard’s love affair with languages has already seen him perform his comedy routines in both French and German, and this series of gigs, which began last month in Barcelona, is being performed with an eye on a future tour of Latin America.

Eddie Izzard – Force Majeure en inglés... y (poco a poco) español. Various dates in December in Ancora, Madrid. See www.madridcomedyfestival.com for more information and to buy tickets.