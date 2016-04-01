7

The dense forests of Irati can be accessed from Orbaizeta in the west, or via Ochagavía in the east, where there is a visitors’ center. A network of signposted routes of varying difficulty and length, lead the visitor into one of Europe’s largest and best conserved beech forests, on a par with Germany’s Black Forest. In winter, it is possible to explore using skis and snow shoes, and in summer on foot or by bike. Just watch out for the witches and Basajaun, the lord of the forest.