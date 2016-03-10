Sign up to the EL PAÍS English Edition newsletter

Puzzled by Podemos? Stumped by the Socialists? Perplexed by the Popular Party? The EL PAÍS English Edition brings you all the most important news from Spain and Latin America, translated from the Spanish website by a team of native English-speaking journalists, and with added context and background.

How to register for the newsletter (for non-Spanish speakers)

Unfortunately the form to register for the English Edition newsletter is only available in Spanish. Below are instructions of how to sign up:

If you have already registered as a user on the EL PAÍS site, make sure you are logged in.

Follow this link to the EL PAÍS newsletters page.

When you arrive at the page, if you want to see a mock-up of a newsletter before signing up, click on “Ver ejemplo.”

Simply click the check box next to EL PAÍS in English to subscribe. Then click CONTINUAR.

If you are already logged in to the EL PAÍS page, that’s all you need to do. You’ll see a message in Spanish confirming that you have subscribed to the EL PAÍS in English newsletter.

If you have not already registered on the EL PAÍS site, you can click on one of the following icons to register via a social network such as Facebook or Twitter:

Or if you prefer, you can set up an account by clicking on REGISTRATE

Fill in the following fields:

Nombre - First name

Primer apellido – Surname

Correo electronico – Email address

Alias – This is your name as it will appear on the site if you leave comments

Contraseña – Password

Repetir password – Repeat password

Click the first checkbox to Accept the site’s conditions of use, data protection and cookies policy.

Click the second box if you don’t want to receive information about products or services from media outlets from the PRISA group.

Click the third box if you don’t wish to receive information about products or services from third parties.

Complete the CAPTCHA box to prove you aren’t a robot! Enter the text you see in the field below the image and click ACEPTAR.

Once you have registered you will also be able to:

- Comment on news stories

- Send news stories that interest you via email

- Take part in competitions and giveaways

- Attend exclusive events

- Make purchases on the Selección EL PAÍS store

- Manage your profile

- Save articles to read them later

If you need help signing up or want details of the privacy, cookies or terms of use policies, send an email to englishedition@elpais.es with your queries.

